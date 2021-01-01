Also part of the UPMC family:
The Foundation at UPMC in South Central Pa.

The UPMC Pinnacle Foundation is a non-profit organization that exists to support the work of UPMC Pinnacle. The Foundation coordinates charitable giving to support the needs of our many hospitals to improve access to and quality of care throughout our community.

We are proud to share that last fiscal year, donations to the Foundation supported:

Chart of programs that our donations support

Our Board of Directors

  • Vance Antonacci
  • Ed Black
  • Sue Comp, CNO
  • Abigail Fortino
  • Lynn Graham, Auxiliary President (ex-officio)
  • Jim Grandon
  • Phil Guarneschelli, CEO (ex-officio)
  • Zachary Khuri
  • Dr. Danielle Ladie
  • Rebecca McClure
  • Jim Mooney
  • Doug Neidich, System Board Chair (ex-officio)
  • Dr. Ken Oken
  • KD Patel
  • Susan Simms Marsh
  • Ashley Tedor
  • Julie Trogner, Vice Chair
  • Catherine Wilsbach
  • Leigh Ann Wilson
  • Meron Yemane, Chair
  • Robin Zellers

Need more information?

Phone: 717-231-8080
pn_foundation@upmc.edu

 

