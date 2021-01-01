Also part of the UPMC family:
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center
CHP logo
healthbeat logo
ittc logo stacked
UPMC Logo
Skip to Content
UPMC Logo
Skip to Content

Online Video Visits

Get the care you need, right where you need it. UPMC Pinnacle is here for you with our video visit options. Video visits can be scheduled for regular primary care and specialty appointments or if you are experiencing flu or coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms via on-demand video visits.**

On-Demand Express Care Video Visits

High-quality virtual urgent care

  • For flu ,COVID-19 symptoms or general, non-urgent symptoms. See FAQ for a list of treatable conditions.
  • Available on smartphone, tablet, or computer with camera and microphone.
  • Requires a MyPinnacleHealth account
  • Monday through Sunday 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Wait times will vary.

On-Demand Video Visit FAQs

Login and See a Doctor Now

Scheduled Video Visits with Your Provider

See your doctor online for routine visits

  • For primary and specialty care
  • Available on smartphone, tablet, or computer with camera and microphone.
  • Requires a MyPinnacleHealth account
  • Hours vary. Call your provider to see if a scheduled video visit is right for you.

Scheduled Video Visit FAQs.

Login For Your Appointment Now

Register for MyPinnacleHealth.

**If you are experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, you should visit an emergency department in your community for immediate care. Please note that our Urgent Care locations are not able to test for or treat patients with COVID-19 they are open to treat minor illnesses and injuries.

Have a technical question or need help with setting up or having your video visit? Contact the help desk by calling 717-988-0000 and select option 6 (patient portal support).