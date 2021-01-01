Online Video Visits

Get the care you need, right where you need it. UPMC Pinnacle is here for you with our video visit options. Video visits can be scheduled for regular primary care and specialty appointments or if you are experiencing flu or coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms via on-demand video visits.**

**If you are experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, you should visit an emergency department in your community for immediate care. Please note that our Urgent Care locations are not able to test for or treat patients with COVID-19 they are open to treat minor illnesses and injuries.

Have a technical question or need help with setting up or having your video visit? Contact the help desk by calling 717-988-0000 and select option 6 (patient portal support).